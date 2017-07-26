EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:04, 26 July 2017

    FC Astana upset Legia in UEFA Champions League

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Astana surprisingly defeated FC Legia in the first-leg match of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Astana hosted the Polish club at the Astana Arena on July 26 securing a much needed 3:1 win.

    Kabananga put the Astana-based club on the scoreboard in the 36th minute of the match. Then, Ivan Maevski gave Stanimir Stoilov's squad a 2:0 lead.

    Legia managed to respond with a goal from Sadiku in the 79th minute. But Twumasi of Astana sealed the fate of the match with the third goal.

    The second-leg match will take place at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw on August 3.

    Astana Sport Football
