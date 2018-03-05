FC Astana win third Kazakhstan Super Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM FC Astana beat Almaty Kairat 3-0, winning its third Kazakhstan Super Cup, Sports.kz reports.

Astana was the favorite win for the Cup, despite its manager Stanimir Stoilov leaving the club for the national team.



The first half ended in a 0-0 draw. The first goal of the match was scored in 59th minute, the rebound after Tvumasi's shot fell to Ivan Mayewski who made no mistake as he converted into a goal. In three minutes Marin Tomasov doubled his team's lead after Shomko's cross. It was Tomasov who cemented the win for Astana as he scored again in 67th minute.

Thus, FC Astana won its third Super Cup, catching up with Aktobe.