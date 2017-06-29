EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:41, 29 June 2017 | GMT +6

    FC Irtysh defeats Bulgarian Dunav in Europa League

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM FC Irtysh from Pavlodar City, Kazakhstan, has won Bulgarian Dunav scoring 1:0 in a match of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round, according to Sports.kz.

    Pavlodar players started successfully as the back Alexander Kislitsyn made a pass into space taken by Igor Bugayev, who scored the only goal (1: 0). After that, the Bulgarians made their efforts to drive the ball into the net but never succeeded to.

    The return match will be held at 11:00pm Astana time on July 6.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!