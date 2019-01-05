EN
    13:43, 05 January 2019 | GMT +6

    FC Irtysh Pavlodar signs Latvia national team’s defender

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 28-year-old defender Kaspars Dubra, who has been the champion of Latvia and Belarus, has signed a contract with FC Irtysh Pavlodar, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Kaspars Dubra started his career at Skonto Riga. The central defender also played for Olimps, Ventspils, Rīgas FS, and Belarus' BATE Borisov.

    In 2014, he was recognized as Latvia's best defender. Kaspars is a three time-champion, winner of the Latvian Cup (Skonto, Ventspils), and a winner of the Belarus Cup and Super Cup (BATE). Since 2010 he has been playing for the Latvia national football team.

