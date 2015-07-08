EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:25, 08 July 2015 | GMT +6

    FC Irtysh sign Brazilian footballer

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Irtysh have signed Brazilian defender Antonio Ferreira de Oliveira Junior, the club's official website says.

    The 30-year-old Brazilian defender will wear the number 90 shirt for the Pavlodar-based club. De Oliveira started his professional career in Brazil and, then, moved to Latvia to play for FK Jurmala. In 2009-2015, he played for Spartak Nalchik, Terek Grozny (Russian Premier League) and Bragantino (Brazil).

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!