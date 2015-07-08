FC Irtysh sign Brazilian footballer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Irtysh have signed Brazilian defender Antonio Ferreira de Oliveira Junior, the club's official website says.

The 30-year-old Brazilian defender will wear the number 90 shirt for the Pavlodar-based club. De Oliveira started his professional career in Brazil and, then, moved to Latvia to play for FK Jurmala. In 2009-2015, he played for Spartak Nalchik, Terek Grozny (Russian Premier League) and Bragantino (Brazil).