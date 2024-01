ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Irtysh Pavlodar has signed contracts with two new football players, SPORTINFORM reports.

34-year-old midfielder Piraly Aliyev and 24-year-old defender Rafkat Aslan joined the team.

Earlier, Piraly Aliyev played for various Kazakh clubs, including the Pavlodar-based club from 2015 to 2017.

As for Rafkat Aslan, he played for the football clubs of Tobol, Aktobe, and Atyrau.