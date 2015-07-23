EN
    22:57, 23 July 2015 | GMT +6

    FC Kairat advances into 3rd qualifying round of UEFA Champions League

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat have been defeated by FC Alashkert in the second-leg match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League today.

    Kairat players were outclassed by the hosts 1-2 in Yerevan. Recall that FC Kairat beat the Armenian club 3-0 in the first-leg match of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on July 16 in Almaty. Thus, after the match in Yerevan FC Kairat won 4-2 on aggregate and advanced to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

