ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General manager of FC Kairat Almaty Mr. Kairat Boranbayev announced the club is not interested in signing Russian midfielder Igor Denisov who currently plays for Dynamo Moscow FC, Sports.kz reports.

Boranbayev revealed the club had signed a new player who will be introduced on June 11.



"Denisov is not our target. We've already signed a new player and will introduce him on June 11," Boranbayev tweeted.