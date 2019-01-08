FC Kairat announces general director’s resignation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Football Club Kairat, a professional club based in Almaty, informs on changes in the club's organizational structure, Kazinform cites the club's press service.

Alisher Apsalyamov resigns from the position of the general director of FC Kairat.

"We are grateful to Alisher for his work. Over the past two seasons, he has proved to be successful in his position. Under his leadership, many of the targets set have been accomplished. Alisher has gained a reputation of a real professional, a responsible and creative leader having a fundamental football education and a great love for football," said Kairat Boranbayev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the club.

"Leaving the club was his own decision. We decided not to hinder it and to give him the opportunity to develop further in his career. For my part, I would like to wish Alisher good luck and to sincerely thank for the joint work done," Kairat Boranbayev added.