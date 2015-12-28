FC Kairat appoints Aleksander Borodyuk as head coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC "Kairat" has signed a three-year contract with the famous Russian football manager Aleksander Borodyuk, Kazinform refers to the club's official website.

Aleksander Borodyuk started his career as a football player in Voronezh "Fakel". He played for Vologda and Moscow's "Dynamo", as well as "Lokomotiv", "Torpedo" and "Wings of the Soviets". Ten years later Alexander Borodyuk moved to Germany. As part of "Schalke 04" Borodyuk became one of the best strikers scoring 41 goals in 120 matches. In Germany he also played for "Freiburg" and "Hannover 96". As part of the USSR national football team Aleksander Borodyuk became the Olympic champion. Aleksander started his coaching career in 2001 in "Wings of the Soviets". In 2002 Borodyuk became one of the coaches the Russian national team. Three years later he was promoted to head coach of the national youth team of Russia. However, he continued to work in the main team as a head coach assisting Guus Hiddink and Dick Advocaat. In 2013 Borodyuk become head coach of Moscow's "Torpedo" and output the team to the Premier League of Russia.