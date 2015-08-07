FC Kairat beats Aberdeen, advances into playoff stage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the second leg of the third qualification round of the UEFA Europa League, FC "Kairat" representing Almaty in the league played against Scottish football club "Aberdeen".

Yesterday, the two teams were set to decide which one has to go on playing in the playoffs and which one is defeated and bounced out of the tournament. "Kairat" and "Aberdeen" played at Pittodrie Stadium and the match ended with the 1:1 score.

Thus, it allowed the team from Almaty to advance into the playoff stage of the UEFA Europa League on aggregate 3:2.

The next opponent of "Kairat" will be known on August 7.