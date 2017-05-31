FC Kairat beats Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty's Kairat defeated FC Astana scoring 3:0 in a catch-up match of the 20th round of Kazakhstan Premier League, Sports.kz reports.

The guests were not bad in starting the match and created goals-scoring chances. However, it was the hosting team that managed to score as Andrey Arshavin kicked the ball from the penalty line and drilled it top shelf to the far side (1:0).

The second half was even hotter. Thus, Astana's Yuriy Logvinenko scored in own team's net (2:0) and Kairat's Ivo Iličević left no chance for the champions to win (3:0).

Now, FC Kairat has 31 points or two points less than FC Astana. Nevertheless, the latter team has a game in hand.