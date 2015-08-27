EN
    23:59, 27 August 2015 | GMT +6

    FC Kairat defeated French Bordeaux 2:1

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Almaty FC Kairat has defeated France's Bordeaux 2:1 in a return play-off of the Europa League today at the Central Stadium in Almaty.

    As earlier reported, Bordeaux's Abdou Traoré scored own goal in the first time. In the second time Kairat player Kuat Islambek scored the second goal with a penalty kick. Later, substitute Enzo Crivelli of Bordeaux pulled a goal back 76 minutes into the match. As a result, the French team moved to the next stage of the round due to the away goal. The first match ended with Bordeaux's victory 1:0.

