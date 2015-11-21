FC Kairat defeats Astana in the final match winning Kazakhstan Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty football club "Kairat" has defeated "Astana" in the final match for the Cup of Kazakhstan.

In the first half Patrick Twumasi scored the first goal against Kairat. However, after 48 minutes of the game Ranko Despotović equalized the score. Then, on the 70th minute Ranko Despotović brought his team the second goal. The final score of the match is 2-1. FC "Kairat" became the champion of Kazakhstan for the second time in a row.