FC Kairat head coach resigns

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head coach of the Almaty-based football club Kairat Kiril Keker stepped down, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Unfortunately, we could not achieve the result we wanted. That’s why I decided to step down as a head coach,» said Kiril Keker, while thanking the club for the trust and the opportunity to work as a head coach of the club’s main team.

Notably, Kairat lost 2-3 in an away match against Armenia’s Alashkert in the third qualifying round of the Europe League.

The team is to be trained by Artem Gavrilenko for a match of the Kazakhstan Cup against FC Caspiy.