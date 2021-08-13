EN
    11:50, 13 August 2021

    FC Kairat head coach resigns

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head coach of the Almaty-based football club Kairat Kiril Keker stepped down, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Unfortunately, we could not achieve the result we wanted. That’s why I decided to step down as a head coach,» said Kiril Keker, while thanking the club for the trust and the opportunity to work as a head coach of the club’s main team.

    Notably, Kairat lost 2-3 in an away match against Armenia’s Alashkert in the third qualifying round of the Europe League.

    The team is to be trained by Artem Gavrilenko for a match of the Kazakhstan Cup against FC Caspiy.


    Kazakhstan Sport Football
