FC Kairat officially signs Kazakh midfielder Georgy Zhukov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat signed a three-year contract with Kazakhstani midfielder Georgy Zhukov, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Born in Semey, East Kazakhstan region, Zhukov started playing football professionally in Belgium and trained at Germinal Beerschot football school in Antwerp.

In 2011 Zhukov started playing for FC Beerschot. Two years later he signed with Standard Liege.

Starting from 2014 he played for FC Astana on loan. In early 2016 Zhukov was transfered to Roda JC on loan playing in 16 matches and scoring one goal. Zhukov spent last six months at FC Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast.

Georgy also played for Belgium and Kazakhstan's U19 football teams.