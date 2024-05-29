FC Kairat sign head coach Aleksandr Kerzhakov

Almaty-based football club Kairat announced the singing of a contract with 41-year-old Russian football coach Aleksandr Kerzhakov, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the club.

Kerzhakov is the top goalscorer in the history of Russian football (233), including 161 goals for FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and 30 goals for the Russian national team.

He also played as a striker for Spain’s Sevilla FC, Switzerland’s FC Zürich and FC Dynamo Moscow.

Kerzhakov is the winner of the UEFA Cup, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup, as well as the Swiss Cup. He is also the owner of the title of three-time Russian football champion, the winner of the Russian Cup, two-time winner of the Russian Super Cup, as well as the Russian Premier League Cup.

Kerzhakov embarked on his coaching career in the Zenit Football Club Academy in 2017. Between 2018 and 2020, he managed Russian national under-17, 18 and 19 football teams. Kerzhakov also acted as a coach of Russia’s FC Tom Tomsk and FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Cyprus’s Karmiotissa FC and Serbia’s FK Spartak Subotica.