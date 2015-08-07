FC Kairat to face Bordeaux in UEFA Europa League play-off round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat have been drawn against FC Bordeaux (France) during the play-off round draw of the UEFA Europa League in Nyon, Switzerland on August 7.

The first-leg match will take place on August 20 in France. FC Bordeaux will travel to Kazakhstan for the second-leg match on August 27. Kairat's 3-2 win (on aggregate) over FC Aberdeen in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League catapulted the Kazakh club into play-offs.