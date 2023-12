ALMATY. KAZINFORM FC Kairat is set to face FC Akzhaiyk from Uralsk in the Kazakhstan Cup 2022 quarterfinals. The match is slated for August 31 in Almaty, the Club’s official website reads.

In the semifinal encounter, the winner will play against the winner of FC Taraz and FC Shakhtyor match. The semifinals will take place on October 19.













Photo: facebook.com/fckairat