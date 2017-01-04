FC Kairat to hold first 2017 training camp in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Its first off-season training camp Almaty football club Kairat will start on January 5 in Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Training camp that will last until January 19 will gather the whole team, except those players who left the club this off-season.

"It is designed to help players to get closer to optimal physical condition. The coaching staff of FC Kairat has planned several training matches with different clubs. Opponents will be announced later", said the press service of the club.

FC Kairat won second place in country's championship in 2016. FC Astana was the first for the third time in a row. Also last year the team has won Kazakhstan Super Cup for the first time in history thus regaining the title of the most titled team of the country.