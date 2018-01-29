FC Kairat top Ludogorets in friendly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first match of the training camp in Turkey, Kairat Almaty beat the champion of Bulgaria, PFC Ludogorets, SPORTINFORM reports.

Bulgarians scored the first two goals of the game when Misidjan first put his team on the board in the sixth and four minutes later doubled the advantage. Kairat managed to score only once in the first half, Isael sent the ball into the net after the referee awarded the team a penalty in the 14th. In the second half Kazakhs scored two more goals, first Islamhan tied the game in two in the 70th and later Sarsenov scored the winning goal in the 88th.