ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Having returned to the Kazakhstan Premier League, FC Okzhetpes defeated one of the eight best football clubs of Serbia, SPORTINFORM reports.

Okzhetpes team, which is based in Kokshetau, won 3 to 0 in the friendly match against Proleter Novi Sad that took place in Turkey. The goals were scored by Sanat Zhumakhanov, Azat Yersalimov, and Giorgi Bukhaidze.