ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian forward Danilo Almeida Alves has signed with FC Okzhetpes, Kazinform has learnt from Sportinform.

The 27-year-old spent the last season with Flamurtari Vlore in the Albanian Superliga.



Through the course of his professional career Alves played for Afjet Afyonspor, Criciuma, Bragantino and Luverdense.