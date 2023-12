ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bakhtiyar Baiseitov was appointed as new head coach of FC Ordabasy on Wednesday, Sports.kz reports.

The 62-year-old Baiseitov was a professional footballer and used to play for such Kazakhstani clubs as Meliorator based in Shymkent and Kairat based in Almaty. He coached FC Kairat, FC Atyrau and Kazakhstan's national team.