EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:49, 19 July 2019 | GMT +6

    FC Ordabasy makes it into next round of UEFA Europa League

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –Shymkent-based FC Ordabasy played against Torpedo Kutaisi in an away match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Torpedo (Kutaisi, Georgia) — Ordabasy (Shymkent, Kazakhstan) 0-2 (0:0)


    Goals:

    0-1 Mirzad Mehanović (81`)

    0-2 Ziguy Badibanga (90+4’)


    Yellow cards:

    Mate Tsintsadze (41’)

    Zaza Tsitskishvili (62’)

    Temur Chogadze (86’)

    In the second qualifying round, FC Ordabasy will face off with the Czech club of Mladá Boleslav. The matches are scheduled for July 25 and August 1.


    Photo: fcordabasy.kz

    Tags:
    Sport Football Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!