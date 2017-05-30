FC Shakhter Karagandy management steps down amid poor performance

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Executive director and head coach of FC Shakhter Karagandy stepped down due to poor performance of the club this season, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Given the poor performance of the team in the Kazakhstan Premier League this season, the executive director and the head coach of the club tendered their resignation," the press service of the club said in a statement.



Performance of the club was harshly criticized by akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov during the meeting with its management a month ago. He urged the management of the club to resign.



Back in 2013, FC Shakhter was the first Kazakhstani football club to reach the UEFA Champions League play-off stage. The club won the Kazakhstan Football Cup for the first time on November 10, 2013.