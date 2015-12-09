FC Shakhter name new executive director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vladimir Nidergaus has been named as the new executive director of FC Shakhter, the club's press service reports.

Vladimir Nidergaus is a former professional footballer who played for such football clubs as FC Kairat Almaty, FC Rotor Volgograd and FC Maccabi Haifa. Throughout his career Ridergaus managed FC Rotor Volgograd and FC Shakhter. Since 2012 he served as a director at the Kazakhstan Football Federation.