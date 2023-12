ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One more professional football club of the Kazakhstan Premier League sacked its head coach, Sports.kz reports.

FC Taraz made a decision not to extend a contract with Yevgeny Yarovenko due to unsatisfactory performance of the club.

This season the club managed to climb up only to the 9th spot in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

The retired Soviet football Yarovenko joined the Taraz-based club in June 2014.