FC Tobol eyeing three Bulgarians for the post of head coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Bulgarian specialists are being eyed for the post of FC Tobol head coach.

52-year-old Petar Hubchev who used to work with FC Beroe Stara Zagora stands a good chance to helm the Kostanay-based club.

Another Bulgarian manager Aleksandar Stankov, 51, who trained FC Hunan Billows, may help the club as well.

Their fellow countryman Stoycho Mladenov, 59, who previously worked with FC El Ittihad Alexandria, is also among the candidates.