FC Tobol holds charity auction

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM In Kostanai local FC Tobol in partnership with the regional Civil Alliance Green held a charity auction to collect money for the treatment of the three-year-old Aruzhan Nurzhanova who has been diagnosed with cancer, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the club's press service.

The event became the seventh charity auction held by the club in seven years. This time the players decided to help Aruzhan who was diagnosed with bone cancer in September when the family contacted a doctor due to the pain the girl felt in her leg.





The organizers collected over 100 thousand tenge. According to Tobol's press service, Kostanay residents not only bought the jerseys but also donated money.



Following the event, all collected funds were transferred to Aruzhan's representative.

