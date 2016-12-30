FC Tobol sold for 23.9 million tenge

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay football club Tobol was sold through e-auction on 29 December, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Kostanay regional department of finance.

According to head of department of privatization Lyubov Kazorina the state share was sold for 23 million 978 thousand tenge. Starting price was 95 million 915 thousand tenge. The state share has not been sold at an initial auction due to lack of purchasers. A repeated auction was postponed due to the introduction of changes to the documentation, allowing to make purchase in installments.

According to Kazorina, it is unclear whether the purchaser will use this preference, as by the law state share puchase deals are registered 10 days after the auction.

The name of purchaser has not been reported yet. It's only know that is Kazakhstani national.