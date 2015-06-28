ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ukrainian professional footballer Anatoliy Tymoshchuk may continue his sports career in Kazakhstan, Sports.kz says.

The 36-year-old former Bayern Munich player will be travelling to Almaty to discuss the possibility of signing with FC Kairat. Tymoshchuk played for FC Bayern from 2009 through 2013, then, moving to FC Zenit in Saint Petersburg. His latest contract with Zenit will expire next week.