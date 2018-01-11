EN
    08:27, 11 January 2018

    FC Zhetysu sign rising star of Kazakhstani football

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain of U19 Kazakhstan's national football team Dinmukhamed Kashken will continue his career with FC Zhetysu, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

    Kashken spent the last season with FC Astana and played for the U19 national football team.

    The footballer spent six months training with the second division team of Atletico Madrid in 2015 and even received an offer from the club. But, due to bureaucratic acrimony Kashken had to decline the lucrative offer.

