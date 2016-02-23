Feasibility study for 4th Kazakh oil refinery construction to be finished by yearend, energy official

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The feasibility study for the construction of the fourth oil refinery in Kazakhstan will be completed by the end of the year, Kazinform reports citing www.primeminister.kz.

“Last fall we approved a technical design assignment for attracting a consultant. And consultant was chosen. As KazMunayGas – Processing and Marketing assured us, they will require approximately 8 months to complete the feasibility study, which will include the recommendations on the capacity of the plant, its location and other economic issues. The same work is conducted on the initiative of Mangistau region’s akimat with the participation of the CNPC,” the Vice Minister said at a briefing in Astana today.

“The feasibility study for the construction of the fourth oil refinery in Kazakhstan will be developed by the year end,” said Magauov.

“According to the agreement with the National Economy Ministry, we predict that ECD scale pegged to global oil price and scale for black oil products will be introduced this year,” added he.