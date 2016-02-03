Feb 3 weather forecast in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation is forecast nearly in all regions of Kazakhstan today, February 3. Fog, ice slick, blizzard and wind speed increase are expected in some areas. Sunny weather will stay in northern, southern and central parts of the country.

Fog is expected at night in Mangystau region. Ice slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast there too.

Blizzard, fog, wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions. Ice slick is possible in some areas of West Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will rise up to 15-20 m per s. Fog will blanket parts of these regions at night.

Fog will cover Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. Black ice is possible in some areas of Aktobe region.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will increase up to 20-25 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 28 m per s. Nighttime fog is expected there too.