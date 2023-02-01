February 1. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 1st of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 1.

DATES

World Interfaith Harmony Week

February 1-7 of each year was designated World Interfaith Harmony Week by the United Nations. It was launched in February 2011 to promote harmony among people of different faiths at a time when interreligious conflict is claiming lives and livelihoods all over the world.

EVENTS

1964 – The order of the Council of Ministers of the USSR on the reclamation of desert and semi-desert pastures to develop sheep-breeding in the Kazakh SSR is published.

1992 – The national flag of Kazakhstan is for the first time is installed during the session of the Council on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

2005 – Israel holds the Days of Kazakh Film.

2014 – Kazakhstani opera singer Maria Mudryak wins at the International Contest AsLiCo in the Italian city of Como.

2017 – The ceremony of awarding the officials from Hungary for the contribution to the development of bilateral relations takes place at the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary.

2018 – Kazakhstan completes its presidency of the UN Security Council.

2019 – The Astana Financial Services Authority and the world’s regulators launch the Global Financial Innovation Network.

2022 - Travel Daily New releases the results of the study revealing the best countries for digital nomads. Kazakhstan was among the top-25.

2022 – The Fitzwilliam Museum of the University of Cambridge holds an exhibition «Gold of the Great Steppe» displaying unique golden artifacts dated VIII-III centuries BC from Berel, Shilikty, and Eleke Sazy burials in East Kazakhstan region.