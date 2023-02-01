February 1. Kazinform’s timeline of major events
DATES
World Interfaith Harmony Week
February 1-7 of each year was designated World Interfaith Harmony Week by the United Nations. It was launched in February 2011 to promote harmony among people of different faiths at a time when interreligious conflict is claiming lives and livelihoods all over the world.
EVENTS
1964 – The order of the Council of Ministers of the USSR on the reclamation of desert and semi-desert pastures to develop sheep-breeding in the Kazakh SSR is published.
1992 – The national flag of Kazakhstan is for the first time is installed during the session of the Council on Security and Cooperation in Europe.
2005 – Israel holds the Days of Kazakh Film.
2014 – Kazakhstani opera singer Maria Mudryak wins at the International Contest AsLiCo in the Italian city of Como.
2017 – The ceremony of awarding the officials from Hungary for the contribution to the development of bilateral relations takes place at the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary.
2018 – Kazakhstan completes its presidency of the UN Security Council.
2019 – The Astana Financial Services Authority and the world’s regulators launch the Global Financial Innovation Network.
2022 - Travel Daily New releases the results of the study revealing the best countries for digital nomads. Kazakhstan was among the top-25.
2022 – The Fitzwilliam Museum of the University of Cambridge holds an exhibition «Gold of the Great Steppe» displaying unique golden artifacts dated VIII-III centuries BC from Berel, Shilikty, and Eleke Sazy burials in East Kazakhstan region.