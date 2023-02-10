February 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 10th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 10.

EVENTS

1993– The Kazakhs living in Russia’s Kurgan region convene Kurultay (meeting, gathering). The participants take a decision to establish Shanyrak Cultural Centre of Kazakhs.

1995– Almaty hosts a meeting of the Council of the Heads of State and the Council of the Heads of the CIS States. The meeting focuses on collective security issues, establishment of near-border and peacekeeping forces of the CIS. A memorandum on maintaining peace and stability in the Commonwealth of Independent States is adopted at the meeting.

2000– Kazakhstan adopts new Military Doctrine.

2000– Master Plan of Astana City’s Development is adopted.

2002– LLP Institute of High Technologies, a daughter company of JSC Kazatomprom National Atomic Company, is set up.

2008– Japanese-Kazakh Research Center for Nanotechnologies and Electronic Microscopy is established on the ground of the Serikbayev East Kazakshtan Technical University in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

2015– Shagyrly-Shomishti gas deposit, which was discovered in 1966, is put into operation in Beineu district of Mangystau region. The deposit’s total gas reserve is 32.4 billion cubic meters. It is one of the largest gas fields. It’s producing depth is 300-400 meters.

2018– Artist from Ust-Kamenogorsk Anastassiya Sachenok wins an international competition held by Osaka-based Mint of Japan.

2019– Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin wins a gold medal in Men's 15 km race at the FIS Alpen Cup in Planica, Slovenia. He clocked 36:3:0.