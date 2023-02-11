February 11. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of February.

Yuri Pomerantsev (1923-2022) – Soviet and Kazakh actor of theatre and cinema, director, and public figure.

Born in Kyiv, he joined the Demyansk operation during the Great Patriotic War, where he was seriously injured. In 1943, he moved to Alma-Ata, where his career as an actor began.

From 1943 to 1945, he worked as a chorister at the Abai Alma-Ata Theatre of Opera and Ballet. Between 1945 and 1953, he was an actor at the Theatre for Children and Youth of Kazakhstan. In 1953 and 1954, he was an actor at the Saratov Theatre of Young Spectators. He has been working at the Alma-Ata Russian Theatre of Drama since 1954.

Pomerantsev received international fame in his role as Traitor General Vlasov in Osvobozhdeniye film. But, he is best known for his role as doctor Anatoly Lavrov in Nash milyi doctor film, 1957.

He staged several plays.

Sauyk Zhakanova (1945) – Kazakh radio veteran, announcer with 40 years of experience, and honored artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda region, she graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

She worked as an announced on Kazakh radio, a scenic speech teacher at the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Academy, a teacher in the Faculty of Journalism, associate professor at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

She penned two books.

Zhambyl Akhmetbekov (1961) – political figure and statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Tselinograd region, he graduated from the Agricultural Institute, Kazakh Management Institute.

From 2012 to 2016, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament of the 6th convocation. Until 2021, he served as a member of the Committee for Social and Cultural Development. In 2021 and 2023, he was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee for Economic Reforms and Regional Development.

Batyrbek Abdildin (1982) - Chief of Staff of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University, Central Asian University.

He took up his current post in June 2021.