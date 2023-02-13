February 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 13th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 13.

EVENTS

1993– The Consortium Kazakhstan Caspian Shelf – a mixed-sector service geophysical enterprise – is set up.

1994– During the official visit of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the USA the signing of the Charter on democratic partnership, an agreement between the two countries in science and technology on technical information exchange and nuclear security cooperation, a trilateral agreement between Kazakhstan, the USA, and Russia on technological guarantees concerning the launch of the Inmarsat-3 artificial satellite and ratification of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons take place.

2003 – The 1st International Conference on Peace and Accord initiated by the Kazakh President takes place in Almaty city.

2017– Kazakh alpinist and famed traveler Andrey Gundarev ascends Mount Kosciuszko in Australia.

2018– The Global Happiness Coalition including the UAE, Kazakhstan, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, and Slovenia is established during the 6th World Government Summit in Dubai.

2019 – Diplomatic relations are established between Kazakhstan and the Marshall Islands.

2019– The scholars of the privately-owned National Laboratory Astana at Nazarbayev University launch the first high-performance bioinformatics computing platform for big genome data and solving bioinformatics problems.