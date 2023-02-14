February 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
1994– Kazakhstan becomes the 121st member of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
1997– Presidents of Kazakhstan and the U.S. – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Bill Clinton – sign the Charter on Democratic Partnership.
2011– The Scientific and Production Center of Transfusiology of the Ministry of Healthcare is established on the ground of Astana-based Blood Center.
2017– At the World Government Summit, Kazakhstan is awarded the First World Govtechineers Race-2017 for the development of the Egov-mgov application
2017– 12th grade student of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School in Aktau Sattigali Zholdasbay creates SMART-tyubeteika (embroidered traditional cap) for blind and visually impaired people. There is a motion sensor on the cap, and it gives a signal to a vibration motor taken from an ordinary cell phone. When a person walks, the sensors on the cap detects an obstacle in front and begins to vibrate, notifying the person about it. A person can correct his movement, turn, and change the angle of the direction of movement. The project was developed on an Arduino Micro board.
2018 - Olympic Channel publishes a documentary about Kazakhstani skater Denis Ten, bronze medalist of the Sochi Olympic Games as part of Game Breakers multi-series project.
2019 – Kazakhstan, Tanzania establish diplomatic relations.
2021– Kazakhstani freestyle acrobatics athlete Zhanbota Aldabergenova takes gold at the Northern America Cup after gaining 85.68 points. The tournament is held in Utah.