February 15. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of February.

NAMES

Shaken Aimanov (1914-1970) is an artist, film director, and People's Artist of the USSR.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Kazakh teacher's training college in Semipalatinsk.

Aimanov played tens of principal parts in theatre and also starred in the movies; he became the first film director of Kazakhstan.

Yermukhan Bekmakhanov (1915-1966) is the first Kazakh Doctor of Historical Sciences, founder of the first faculty of Kazakhstan History, professor, and a corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Voronezh Teacher's Training Institute in Russia.

Author of works on ethnography, history, literature, legal sciences, atheism, cultural history and arts of the Kazakhs, manuals, and textbooks on the History of Kazakhstan for secondary schools.

Serik Seidumanov (1957) is the director of the Philosophy, Political Science and Religion Studies Institute, a corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

Native of Almaty is a graduate of the Moscow Chemical Machine-Building Institute, Academy of Social Sciences of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR.

Erlan Batyrbekov (1961) is a director general of the National Nuclear Centre of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute, Harvard Business School, and Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Has been appointed in February 2021.

Kairat Zhakipbayev (1964) is the judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shymkent is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since January 2023.

Zhandos Asanov (1969) is the Ambassador-at-large of the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry.

Born in Almaty Teacher's Training Institute of Foreign Languages (today's Kazakh Abylai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages).

Has been working since October 2019.

Rasul Zhumaly (1971) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Lebanese Republic.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2022.

Elvira Azimova (1973) is the chairman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul (today's Taraz) is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Has been appointed in 2023.