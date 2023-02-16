EN
    08:00, 16 February 2023 | GMT +6

    February 16. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of February.

    Zhabaikhan Abdildin (1933) – outstanding scholar, founder of the Kazakh school of philosophers in the theory of dialectics and dialectical logic, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, Presidential Peace and Spiritual Consent Prize, and 1st Valikhanov Prize.

    Akmaral Alnazarova (1971) – senator, member of the Committee for Socio-Cultural Development and Science.

    Rustam Zhurssunov (1976)– Business Ombudsman of Kazakhstan.

    Salauat Muksimov (1980)– Deputy Chairman of the Civil Service Agency of Kazakhstan
