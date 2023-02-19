February 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 19.

1992– Kazakhstan, Austria establish diplomatic relations.

1994– The Republican Human Rights Commission is set up in Kazakhstan.

1994– For the first time, a team of Kazakhstan competes in XVII Winter Olympic Games in the Norwegian city of Lillehammer. The team wins a gold and two silver medals.

2009– Consulate General of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Gulistan province of Iran.

2013– Kazakhstani archaeologists discover a number of valuable artifacts near Taraz – 45 pieces of gold jewelry, the remains of a buried person and the remains of birds of prey, apparently hunting golden eagles.

2013- Kazakhstan, Italy sign agreement on transit of military property and personnel from Afghanistan through the territory of Kazakhstan by railroad and by plane.

2014– Turkmenistan opens its Consulate in Aktau.

2018 – President’s decree as of October 26, 2017 No 569 «On transfer of the Kazakh alphabet from the Cyrillic to the Latin script» is amended.

2021– A ceremony of handing over 300 books to the Centre of Kazakh Literature and Culture at the National Library of Belarus takes place.