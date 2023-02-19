February 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
1992– Kazakhstan, Austria establish diplomatic relations.
1994– The Republican Human Rights Commission is set up in Kazakhstan.
1994– For the first time, a team of Kazakhstan competes in XVII Winter Olympic Games in the Norwegian city of Lillehammer. The team wins a gold and two silver medals.
2009– Consulate General of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Gulistan province of Iran.
2013– Kazakhstani archaeologists discover a number of valuable artifacts near Taraz – 45 pieces of gold jewelry, the remains of a buried person and the remains of birds of prey, apparently hunting golden eagles.
2013- Kazakhstan, Italy sign agreement on transit of military property and personnel from Afghanistan through the territory of Kazakhstan by railroad and by plane.
2014– Turkmenistan opens its Consulate in Aktau.
2018 – President’s decree as of October 26, 2017 No 569 «On transfer of the Kazakh alphabet from the Cyrillic to the Latin script» is amended.
2021– A ceremony of handing over 300 books to the Centre of Kazakh Literature and Culture at the National Library of Belarus takes place.