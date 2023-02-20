EN
    08:00, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    February 20. Today's Birthdays

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of February.

    Oraz Zhandossov(1899 -1938) – prominent statesman and public figure, organizer of the first contest of folk singers (aitys) in Zhetysu, People’s Commissioner of Enlightenment of the Kazakh Autonomous SSR.

    Tito Syzdykov (1948) – public and political figure of Kazakhstan

    Bakhytzhan Orynbekov (1971) – Mayor of Taraz city
