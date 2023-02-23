February 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 23.

EVENTS

1990– The Resolution of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR «On the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR» is published. Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected to the post in accordance with the resolution.

1993 -The Kazakhstan-Hungary Friendship Society is established at the House of Friendship in Almaty city.

1995 -The Abai House, a cultural center, is inaugurated in the British capital, London.

2007 – A new district, Munailinsk district, appears in Mangistau region. Its total area is 49,189 ha.

2012 -The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan becomes an associate member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

2012 -Kazakhstan becomes the 24th member of the G8 Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction.

2015- Kazakhstan is elected as the Co-President of the Conference on Facilitating Entry into Force of the CTBT for 2015-2017 at the meeting of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) held in Vienna.

2017 – Kazakhstani officer Assylkhan Amangaliuly is honored with the United Nations medal for the impeccable and exemplary fulfillment of requirements for military observers for a peacekeeping mission in Côte d'Ivoire.

2018 -A photo exhibition dated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) takes place at the building of the European External Action Service in Brussels.

2022 – Kazakhstan is approved as the co-chair of the Bologna Follow-Up Group together with the Czech Republic.

2022 – Kazakhstani table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev wins WTT Youth Contender in U15 age group in Czech Republic.