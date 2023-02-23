February 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23rd of February.

NAMES

– prominent scholar, publicist, writer and professor, honored worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. At the start of his career, he began contributing to national children’s newspaper Kazakhstan pioneri, where he later worked as an editor. He also worked on the radio and at national children’s and youth papers.









– honored member of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant General.

Born in Akmola region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute, and completed the higher courses in the KGB of the USSR in Minsk.

















– head of the Public Interest Protection Service of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan.

Born in the Tajik SSR, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his post in December 2018.

















– First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Karaganda High School of the Interior Ministry of the USSR, the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in April 2019.













– Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Lieutenant-General.

Born in Semipalatinsk now East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Odessa High Artillery Command School in 1989, Military Artillery University of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in 2003, Military Academy of the General Staff of the Military Forces of Russia in 2011.

From 2013 to 2017, he headed the strategic planning department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Between 2017 and 2020, he was the First Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.

He took up his recent post in August 2020.

- Chairman of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Abai Almaty State University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University, Harvard School of Business, and received his master's degree from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, and the University of Columbia.

He was appointed to his current post in August 2019.