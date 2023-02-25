February 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 25.

EVENTS

1991 – The Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR endorses the resolution «On creation of the radiation medicine and ecology institute in Semipalatinsk».

1993 – The Space Research Agency of the Kazakh SSR is reorganized into the National Aerospace Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1994 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Cambodia establish diplomatic relations.

1999 - Kazakhstan conducts the first-ever population census after gaining its independence. The results of the nationwide census indicate that Kazakhstan’s population stands at 15,673,400.

2010 - An exhibition of private and business letters written in the Arabic, Roman and Cyrillic scripts of such prominent Kazakh writers and enlighteners as Shoqan Ualikhanov, Abai, Mukhtar Auezov, Akhmet Zhubanov, etc is unveiled at the Central State Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty city.

2010 - The first Oil and Gas Museum is unveiled at the Kazakh-British Technical University in Almaty.

2012 – The Palace of Peace and Reconciliation hosts the inauguration ceremony of the Year of «Astana is the cultural capital of the Turkic world».

2015– ‘The Kazakh khanate: great people of the great steppe’ exhibition is unveiled at the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2019 – Poland hosts the First Youth Polonia Winter Championships at which Kazakhstan’s team consisting of representatives of the cities of Almaty, Astana, Kokshetau, as well as North Kazakhstan region. The event brings together athletes from Austria, Belarus, Great Britain, Hungary, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine, and more.

2021 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in the largest city of New Zealand, Auckland.