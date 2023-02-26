EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 26 February 2023 | GMT +6

    February 26. Today's Birthdays

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of February.

    NAMES

    Byrganym Aitimova (1953) is the political figure, deputy chairman of the Council of Senators at the Kazakh Senate.

    Born in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Pushkin Ural Pedagogic Institute and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.


    Abai Rakhmetulin (1965) is the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Omsk Region (Russia) is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    He has held his recent appointment since July 2019.


    Tags:
    Birthdays Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!