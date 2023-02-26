February 26. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of February.

NAMES

(1953) is the political figure, deputy chairman of the Council of Senators at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Pushkin Ural Pedagogic Institute and the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Abai Rakhmetulin (1965) is the judge of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Omsk Region (Russia) is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He has held his recent appointment since July 2019.