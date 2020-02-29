EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:00, 29 February 2020 | GMT +6

    February 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 29th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 29.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs Association is registered by the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    1992 – The best akyns (singers) of Kazakhstan and Turkestan gather at the competition in Tashkent. The grand prix goes to akyn from Kazakhstan Asiya Berkenov.

    2008 – A Quran dating back to the times of Abylai khan is donated by mullah Kuanysh Berkimbayev to a museum in Petropavlovsk.

    2008 – The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan approves the Corporate Governance Code of National Holding KazAgro JSC.

    2012 – A department to fight extremism is established under the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office.

    2016 – An exhibition Bound by one destiny unveils at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It showcases the documents on the establishment of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, inter-ethnic relations and associations, people deported to Kazakhstan in 1936-1949 and more exhibits.


    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan Events Kazinform's Timeline
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!