February 3. Today's Birthdays

(1954) is a singer, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, and People’s Artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata music college.

Nagima Yeskaliyeva opened a music studio for gifted children of Kazakhstan in 1996.

(1954) is the Chief of the Staff of the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy.

Has been acting since 2021.

Prior to the appointment acted as the executive secretary of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

(1977) is the director of the Analysis and Monitoring Centre Republican State Enterprise.

Graduated from the Academy of the National Security Committee and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Has been appointed to the post in 2020.